South Korean fighter jet conducts patrol flight over island disputed by Japan

Tue, Oct 01, 2019 - 10:40 AM

[SEOUL] A South Korean fighter jet conducted a patrol flight over an island whose ownership is disputed by Japan, a South Korean Air Force pilot said on Tuesday.

A video of the pilot reporting the patrol flight was played in a ceremory marking the founding of the South Korean military.

The island, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, is claimed by both countries as part of their territory.

