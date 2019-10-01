You are here
South Korean fighter jet conducts patrol flight over island disputed by Japan
[SEOUL] A South Korean fighter jet conducted a patrol flight over an island whose ownership is disputed by Japan, a South Korean Air Force pilot said on Tuesday.
A video of the pilot reporting the patrol flight was played in a ceremory marking the founding of the South Korean military.
The island, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, is claimed by both countries as part of their territory.
REUTERS