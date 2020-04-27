You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korean officials call for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim is ill

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 10:43 AM

[SEOUL] South Korean officials are calling for caution amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be ill, emphasising that they have detected no unusual movements in North Korea.

At a closed door forum on Sunday, South Korea's Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with the North, said the government has the intelligence capabilities to say with confidence that there was nothing unusual happening.

Rumours and speculation over the North Korean leader's health began after he made no public appearance at a key state holiday on April 15, and has since remained out of sight.

South Korea media last week reported that Mr Kim may have undergone cardiovascular surgery or was in isolation to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus.

On Monday, North Korean state media once again showed no new photos of Mr Kim nor reported on his whereabouts.

SEE ALSO

North Korea's Kim 'alive and well': Seoul

However, they did carry reports that he had sent a message of gratitude to workers building a tourist resort in Wonsan, an area where some South Korean media reports have said Mr Kim may be staying.

"Our government position is firm," Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in comments to news outlets in the United States.

"Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Satellite images from last week showed a special train possibly belonging to Mr Kim at Wonsan, lending weight to those reports, according to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project.

Though the group said it was probably the North Korean leader's personal train, Reuters has not been able to confirm that independently, or whether he was in Wonsan.

A spokesperson for the Unification Ministry said on Monday she had nothing to confirm when asked about reports that Mr Kim was in Wonsan.

Last week China dispatched a team to North Korea including medical experts to advise on Kim Jong Un, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Reuters was unable to immediately determine what the trip by the Chinese team signalled in terms of Mr Kim's health.

On Friday a South Korean source told Reuters their intelligence was that Kim Jong Un was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.

Experts have cautioned that Mr Kim has disappeared from state media coverage before, and that gathering accurate information in North Korea is notoriously difficult.

North Korea's state media last reported on Mr Kim's whereabouts when he presided over a meeting on April 11.

Mr Kim, believed to be 36, vanished from state media for more than a month in 2014 and North Korean state TV later showed him walking with a limp.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

North Korea's Kim 'alive and well': Seoul

South Korea finance ministry says to boost loans to developing countries fighting coronavirus

Big fall in Covid-19 deaths in France in last 24 hours: health officials

Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor

Virus death tolls ease off in hard-hit parts of Europe

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 10:34 AM
Garage

Softbank's 2.5 trillion yen buyback helps investors overlook profit hit

[TOKYO] Soured investments, a forecast record loss and a rating cut are not turning SoftBank Group analysts and...

Apr 27, 2020 10:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB issues 'buy' call for Genting Singapore, sets price target of S$0.80

BROKERAGE UOB Kay Hian has maintained its market weight on Singapore's gaming sector and issued a "buy" call for...

Apr 27, 2020 10:02 AM
Stocks

Australia: Bank majors drag shares lower; investors eye cenbank meetings

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Monday as dismal results and a dividend cut from National Australia Bank hit...

Apr 27, 2020 09:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp unit obtains court order for gasoil stored at Hin Leong's terminal

SEMBCORP Industries' (SCI) wholly-owned power generation subsidiary Sembcorp Cogen on April 24 obtained an order...

Apr 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Monday with healthy gains after figures over the weekend showed a slowing of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.