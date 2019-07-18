You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korean political leaders vow to work together to resolve Japan dispute

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 8:55 PM

file765kzym85rre1hapezr.jpg
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the country's major political parties vowed on Thursday to work together to resolve a worsening political and economic dispute with Japan.
REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and leaders of the country's major political parties vowed on Thursday to work together to resolve a worsening political and economic dispute with Japan.

Mr Moon met leaders of five parties to discuss Japan's recent export restrictions on some high-tech materials used by major South Korean companies, as well as a dispute over Japan's wartime use of forced labourers.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Shim Sang-jeung of the small opposition Justice Party told reporters afterwards that a national security official had said South Korea may reconsider an intelligence sharing agreement with Japan if the dispute worsens.

A spokeswoman for Moon's office later underscored that Seoul fundamentally supported keeping the deal, but that it could be up for discussion depending on the situation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is automatically renewed every year and is primarily aimed at countering nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Any change in security cooperation between Japan and South Korea would likely worry the United States, which has called on is two important Asian allies to resolve their differences.

Japan's export curbs were an "unjust economic retaliation" and the South Korean political leaders agreed to work together to mitigate their impact on the economy, they said in a joint statement after their meeting.

"The government and both ruling and opposing parties will make bipartisan efforts to cooperate against Japan's economic retaliation and minimise any economic damage," they said.

Recent tension between the neighbours, largely over the issue of compensation for South Koreans forced to work for Japanese occupiers before and during World War Two, took a sharp turn for the worse this month when Japan restricted exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.

Japan has denied that the dispute over compensation for labourers is behind the export curbs, even though one of its ministers cited broken trust with South Korea over the labour dispute in announcing the restrictions.

Instead, Japan has cited "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea, with Japanese media reporting some items ended up in North Korea.

South Korea has denied that.

The political leaders said they would seek to strengthen the competitive edge of South Korea's tech industries as well as shore up the fundamentals of the economy.

"We demand the Japanese government withdraw its retaliatory economic measures immediately, and seek a diplomatic resolution rather than take additional measures," they said, warning Japan not to remove South Korea from its "white list" of countries with minimum trade restrictions.

Mr Moon's economic policies have faced growing criticism over the past year, while some business figures have questioned his administration's handling of the widening feud with Japan.

The South Korean population, however, has generally supported the Moon administration's willingness to relitigate what they see as unresolved historical disputes dating back to Japan's occupation.

Mr Moon's approval ratings rose 2.9 percentage points from a week earlier on the back of the spread of anti-Japan sentiment and his administration's stern messages over Japan's export curbs, pollster Realmeter said on Thursday.

In an earlier survey on Tuesday, 73 per cent of South Koreans said the government's response to Japan's export curbs was appropriate or should be stronger.

In a Realmeter survey on Wednesday about 55  per cent of respondents said they were boycotting Japanese products, up 6.6 per cent points from a week earlier.

Thursday marked a deadline for South Korea to accept a Japanese proposal to seek third-country arbitration after South Korean courts ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation for using forced labour. South Korea has rejected that idea.

Japan is considering taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice as the deadline passes, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

South Korea's Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies to compensate the wartime workers in a ruling that Japan said violated international law. Japan believes the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US Fed sees 'modest' growth despite 'widespread' trade fears

Thirty feared killed in arson attack on Japanese animation studio

Malaysian police say political leader behind gay sex tape allegations

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indonesia central bank makes first rate cut in almost 2 years

Australia jobless rate stuck at 5.2%, signals more work for its central bank

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Must Read

prudential peter tan.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence lawyers question estimated losses from departure of Prudential agents

doc769tcapvqoo1jlilyn6y_doc768rrnqc7w21lpj01cwo.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly