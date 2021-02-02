 South Korea's Jan inflation speeds up, beating forecasts, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's Jan inflation speeds up, beating forecasts

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 8:33 AM

nz_koreamarket_020256.jpg
South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly faster than a 0.5 per cent rise in December 2020 and beating a 0.3 per cent gain tipped in a Reuters survey.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly faster than a 0.5 per cent rise in December 2020 and beating a 0.3 per cent gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.8 per cent, logging the fastest growth since September 2018 and higher than the poll's prediction of a 0.5 per cent rise. In December, it rose 0.2 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Sunak to keep pledge not to raise key tax rates: FT

Economic growth has 'devastating cost to nature', review finds

Biden demands Myanmar military cede power, orders sanctions review

WHO slams critics of Covid-19 origins probe

Huge snowstorm hits US east coast

Trump's new impeachment team signals aggressive defence

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak to keep pledge not to raise key tax rates: FT

[LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out raising the rate of income tax, value-added tax or...

Feb 2, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Economic growth has 'devastating cost to nature', review finds

[PARIS] Humanity's unbridled growth in recent decades has come at a "devastating cost to nature" according a wide-...

Feb 2, 2021 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with worries over the economic impact...

Feb 2, 2021 07:45 AM
Technology

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining US market share

[BENGALURU] Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market...

Feb 2, 2021 07:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon creates unit to commercialise carbon-reduction technology

[BENGALURU] Exxon Mobil Corp has created a division to commercialise its technology that helps reduce carbon...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tribal Worldwide launches programme for design SMEs as part of SkillsFuture initiative

New digital solutions available under 'Start Digital' initiative

The Closet Lover: from hobby to four retail stores in Singapore

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Biden eyes climate market legacy with Brussels, Beijing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for