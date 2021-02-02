South Korea's Jan inflation speeds up, beating forecasts

South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly faster than a 0.5 per cent rise in December 2020 and beating a 0.3 per cent gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.8 per cent, logging the fastest growth since September 2018 and higher than the poll's prediction of a 0.5 per cent rise. In December, it rose 0.2 per cent.

