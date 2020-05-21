You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's May 1-20 exports tumble 20.3%, rate slower than April

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 9:48 AM

nz_busanport_210550.jpg
South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled 20.3 per cent from the same period a year earlier, as US- and EU-bound shipments continued to collapse, highlighting the damage on global demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SEOUL] South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled 20.3 per cent from the same period a year earlier, as US- and EU-bound shipments continued to collapse, highlighting the damage on global demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

But that decline was milder than the 27.6 per cent drop over April 1-20, and analysts are predicting that trade data may have bottomed out as the country's trading partners ease coronavirus lockdowns.

Monthly trade data from Asia's fourth-largest economy is considered a bellwether for world trade as it is the first to be released among major exporting nations.

Imports sank 16.9 per cent - versus 18.5 per cent a month earlier - resulting in a provisional trade deficit of US$2.68 billion for the period, the Korea Customs Service data showed on Thursday.

"Exports look like they're faring better than last month. It's possible exports bottomed out in April," said economist Chun Kyu Yeon at Hana Financial Investment. "Quick recovery in China and Korea is pushing up production."

SEE ALSO

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

Shipments to South Korea's biggest trading partner, China, fell only 1.7 per cent on year as factories there resumed operation, while those to the United States and the European Union dropped 27.9 per cent and 18.4 per cent respectively.

By item, overseas sales of semiconductors - the nation's top-selling product - soared 13.4 per cent, whereas exports of mobile devices and cars collapsed 11.2 per cent and 58.6 per cent respectively.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,561 in 24 hours: tracker

New Zealand opens bars as more curbs eased, four-day work week idea floated

Japan's May factory activity reels as pandemic hits output, orders: PMI

US approves sale of 18 torpedoes to Taiwan

In cash-rich Japan, a fifth of firms now see risk of insufficient capital

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit 2-month peak as investors eye economic recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose to their highest in more than two months on Thursday, tracking an overnight tech-...

May 21, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

Japan exports fall most since 2009 as pandemic hits demand

[TOKYO] Japan's exports in April fell the most since the 2009 global financial crisis as the world's third-largest...

May 21, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Asset managers lending to short-sellers can be ethical: study

[HONG KONG] Asset managers lending out of their securities can be compatible with investment on environmental,...

May 21, 2020 09:42 AM
Transport

Airlines caught unawares as India allows local flights to resume

[NEW DELHI] India's decision to resume domestic flights from May 25 was a bolt out of the blue for most of the...

May 21, 2020 09:40 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start Thursday's session on front foot

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Thursday, building on the week's gains that have been...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.