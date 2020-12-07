You are here

South Korea's Moon orders more testing as coronavirus cases surge

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 11:53 AM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 615 new coronavirus cases as of...

