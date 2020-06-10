S&P cuts Japan's debt outlook as spending surges during pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Tokyo
S&P GLOBAL Ratings on Tuesday lowered its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating to stable from positive, citing increased uncertainty over the country's fiscal health as it boosts spending to overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move underscores the...
