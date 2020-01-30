You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka central bank cuts key interest rates to support growth

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 11:50 AM

[MUMBAI] The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) cut both its key interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday at its first monetary policy meeting of 2020, citing the need to support a domestic economic recovery.

CBSL slashed the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and standing lending facility rate (SLFR) by 50 basis points (bps) each to 6.50 per cent and 7.50 per cent, respectively.

This is the third time in less than nine months that the CBSL has reduced rates, having first cut rates in May following the Easter bomb attacks that triggered a slump in investments and tourism in a blow to domestic growth.

The statutory reserve ratio was, however, kept unchanged at 5 per cent, the central bank said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Headline inflation, as measured by the year-on-year change in the Colombo Consumer Price index (CCPI), accelerated in December owing to domestic supply disruptions.

SEE ALSO

Carney swansong may see Bank of England cut rate

"In spite of such short term fluctuations, the near term forecast suggests that inflation will hover below 5 per cent in 2020, and stabilise between 4 per cent -6 per cent thereafter, assisted by appropriate policy measures and underpinned by well anchored inflation expectations," the policy statement said.

"The Monetary Board will stand ready to respond to any build-up of demand driven price pressures in the foreseeable future".

CBSL said money market rates have continued to decline, but the pace of deceleration has reduced. The central bank felt it was essential market lending rates reduce further to support a probable pickup in credit growth and economic activity.

"The growth of money and credit aggregates is expected to accelerate with the envisaged continued decline in lending rates," the central bank said. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 11:00 AM
Transport

Airlines may face 'steep' drop in earnings, air traffic from virus spread: S&P

MUCH like in the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak in 2003, airlines now face risks from the global...

Jan 30, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, White House seek to quash Bolton testimony at Senate trial

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump and White House lawyers pushed back on Wednesday against Democratic efforts to have John...

Jan 30, 2020 10:43 AM
Transport

SIT, SMRT and SkillsFuture to upskill land transport sector SMEs in tie-up

THE Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), SMRT Corporation and SkillsFuture Singapore have partnered to upskill...

Jan 30, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

UK economy seeks to balance Brexit with global strains

[LONDON] Britain's economy, lifted by the country's post-election political stability, risks fresh turbulence as...

Jan 30, 2020 10:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars struggle to shake virus fears

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Thursday as concerns about the economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly