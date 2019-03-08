You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka raises US$2.4b from dollar bond sale: Sources

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 9:04 AM

AK_sl_0803.jpg
Sri Lanka sold US$2.4 billion in five-year and 10-year US dollar-denominated bonds on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, successfully tapping the international markets at a time the country is facing strains on its finances.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG/COLOMBO] Sri Lanka sold US$2.4 billion in five-year and 10-year US dollar-denominated bonds on Friday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, successfully tapping the international markets at a time the country is facing strains on its finances.

Sri Lanka sold US$1 billion in five-year bonds with a coupon of 6.85 per cent and US$1.4 billion in 10-year bonds with a coupon of 7.85 per cent, shaving 35 basis points (bps) off the initial indicative coupons.

A senior central bank official told Reuters that the appetite was "better than expected".

The five-year bond attracted around US$3.1 billion in orders and 10-year attracted over US$5 billion orders, the official said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is more than 500 basis points above the US Treasury, which is high but given the political crisis and other uncertainties we faced with in the past few months, these are better rates compared to what we thought initially," said the central bank official.

Standard & Poor's and Fitch said they had assigned "B" ratings to the bonds, while Moody's rated them "B2".

Last month, Sri Lanka raised its borrowing limit for dollar-denominated bonds to US$3 billion, three sources said.

The sale of five-year and 10-year bonds comes as the South Asian island nation is struggling to repay foreign loans, with a record US$5.9 billion due this year, including US$2.6 billion in the first quarter.

Sri Lanka used its reserves to repay a US$1 billion sovereign bond loan in January and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week agreed to extend a US$1.5 billion loan facility for an extra year.

The bond sale was launched two days after the government presented its budget for 2019 and not long after the end of a 51-day political crisis that caused a sharp fall for the rupee currency.

The proposed budget boosted spending on state employees, pensioners and the armed forces, and promised many rural infrastructure projects to woo voters before two elections.

Proceeds from the bond sale will be used "for expenditure sanctioned by the Parliament of Sri Lanka for 2019", the term sheet said.

All three major rating agencies downgraded Sri Lanka's debt after President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his prime minister in October and replaced him with pro-China former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, though that decision was later reversed.

Sri Lanka's five-year government bond yields were at 10.85 per cent on Thursday, below an 18-month high of 12.30 per cent during the political crisis.

BOC International, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners for the bond sale. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Cohen files lawsuit to recoup legal costs

US charges daughter of ex-Uzbek leader in near US$1b scheme

Japan's fourth quarter growth revised up to 0.5%

EU makes new Brexit offer in bid to break impasse

British PM piles pressure on Brussels for Brexit deal

Trump ex-aide Paul Manafort sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening