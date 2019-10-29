You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka secures US grant for infrastructure and traffic management

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 10:28 PM

doc77quosq1zywfe5v3oyf_doc75pbxn8ghv5hruoghnj.jpg
The US had withheld the funds last year after President Maithripala Sirisena (above) sacked his former ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and called snap elections, prompting a constitutional standoff.
REUTERS

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will accept a $480 million dollar grant from the US to improve infrastructure and traffic management, officials said Tuesday, after president Maithripala Sirisena withdrew his opposition.

"This is a great victory for the government and augurs well for the future," Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said in a statement after the Cabinet formally approved accepting the Millennium Challenge Corporation Grant.

The US had withheld the funds last year after Mr Sirisena sacked his former ally, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and called snap elections, prompting a constitutional standoff.

Mr Sirisena's shock move which followed a host of personality and political clashes since they formed a coalition in 2015  was later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, which restored Mr Wickremesinghe's government.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But tensions between the two remained and Mr Sirisena had resisted signing off on the funds, which the government had been banking on to improve traffic in the congested capital Colombo and its suburbs.

SEE ALSO

Sri Lanka parliament blames president for Easter attack lapses

Mr Sirisena is not a candidate at the November 16 presidential elections and must leave office as soon as a winner is elected.

Tourist hotspot Sri Lanka is heavily dependent on foreign aid and loans. Economic growth slowed to 1.8 per cent in the last quarter of 2018 due to the political instability.

It took a further hit earlier this year after local jihadists carried out suicide bombings against three hotels and churches, killing at least 269 people.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK set for third election in four years to try to break Brexit gridlock

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

North Korea rejects offer for talks over tourism site

Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says barred from election

UK PM to push again for election after EU backs Brexit delay

BREAKING

Oct 29, 2019 09:56 PM
Stocks

Wall Street dips at open after mixed earnings reports

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors assessed a mixed batch of earnings reports,...

Oct 29, 2019 09:31 PM
Transport

GM cuts 2019 outlook as US strike weighs on profits

[DETROIT] General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day US labour strike...

Oct 29, 2019 09:16 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Q1 DPU falls to 1.13 S cents on lower income

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (SGReit) has registered a decline in gross revenue, net property income...

Oct 29, 2019 09:13 PM
Government & Economy

UK set for third election in four years to try to break Brexit gridlock

[LONDON] Britain looked set Tuesday for a pre-Christmas election after the main opposition Labour party backed Prime...

Oct 29, 2019 06:56 PM
Companies & Markets

A-HTrust Q2 DPS falls to 1.38 S cents on absence of divestment proceeds

ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) posted higher gross revenue for the second quarter ended September. But its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly