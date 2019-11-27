You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka slashes taxes to boost sluggish economy

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 11:51 PM

doc785s0myuu449raic25t_doc77zyne6ot3l11l4mj638.jpg
New president Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to lift growth through tax changes ahead of his landslide election earlier this month.
REUTERS

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka slashed taxes by nearly half on Wednesday in a bid to boost an economy still struggling after deadly Easter Sunday suicide bombings that crippled the country's booming tourism sector.

Economic growth slowed to 1.6 per cent in the second quarter of this year after the devastating attacks, which killed 269 people.

New president Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to lift growth through tax changes ahead of his landslide election earlier this month.

A 15 per cent value-added tax was cut to eight per cent with immediate effect, while another two per cent goods and services tax will be abolished outright, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The construction industry - which has slumped hard this year - will also see its corporate tax burden cut from 28 to 14 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Sri Lanka central bank chief says he will step down on Dec 20

Mr Gunawardena claimed that the measures would not hit the national budget.

"We expect revenue volumes to go up when the tax burden is smaller. There will be better compliance."

The government said the moves were forecast to lift economic activity by parliamentary elections next April.

AFP

Government & Economy

US consumer spending increases steadily; inflation muted

All govt agencies to take steps to safeguard personal data

US weekly jobless claims fall

US core capital goods orders post biggest gain in nine months

US Q3 GDP growth revised up to 2.1%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 11:25 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending increases steadily; inflation muted

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending rose steadily in October, suggesting the economy will probably maintain its...

Nov 27, 2019 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Eneco Energy unit bags 2-year logistics contract with Schneider Electric

ENECO Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary RichLand Logistics Services has secured a two-year logistics contract with...

Nov 27, 2019 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

All govt agencies to take steps to safeguard personal data

[SINGAPORE] Public agencies will collect and retain an individual's data only when it is strictly necessary while...

Nov 27, 2019 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the...

Nov 27, 2019 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens at record highs on trade optimism, upbeat data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs at the open on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly