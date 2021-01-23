Sri Lankan health minister tests positive for Covid-19 after endorsing sorcery

Get our introductory offer at only
[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's health minister, who publicly endorsed sorcery and magic potions to stop surging coronavirus infections in the island, has tested positive and will self-isolate, officials said on Saturday.
Pavithra Wanniarachchi had publicly consumed and endorsed a magic potion,...
