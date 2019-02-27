You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lankan police drop case in discredited assassination plot

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 9:32 PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lankan police told a court on Wednesday they would not press charges against an Indian national over an alleged and discredited plot to kill the president due to lack of evidence, bringing a political drama to a low-key finale.

Inaction over the plot resulted in President Maithripala Sirisena ordering the removal of Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and dissolving parliament in November, replacing him with Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Supreme Court ruled the move unconstitutional, forcing Mr Sisrisena to reinstate Mr Wickremesinghe in December, ending a brief period of chaos in the South Asian island nation.

"There is no sufficient evidence to file charges against him and we will not file charges against him," S Wijesuriya, an investigating official, told the Colombo Magistrate Court.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The court, however, ordered the Indian, Marsili Thomas, from the southern Indian state of Kerala, to remain in custody for two weeks as police probe an allegation that he overstayed his visa.

Thomas, who was silent throughout the hearing, was arrested in September over the alleged plot after an Indian newspaper reported that Mr Sirisena had accused India's intelligence services of involvement.

Both New Delhi and Colombo have since rejected claims made in the report.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

UK approved to rejoin US$1.7t WTO procurement deal

Trump meets N Korea's Kim in Vietnam for second nuclear summit

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Indian airlines halt service to north Indian cities amid tensions

China plans new state pipeline company in massive energy reshuffle

Cohen to accuse Trump over WikiLeaks, Moscow project, hush payments

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

file6ucwf185q8kro7lx5m4.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ak_rm_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Axiata mobile wallet joins Singtel's e-payment network

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening