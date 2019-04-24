You are here
Sri Lankan president asks police chief, defence secretary to quit following attacks
[COLOMBO] Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has asked the police chief and defence secretary to quit following the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels that killed 359 people, according to a senior official at the president's office.
The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter amid accusations within the government of intelligence failures ahead of the attacks.
REUTERS