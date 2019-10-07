You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sri Lanka's Rajapakse clan steps up new bid for power

Mon, Oct 07, 2019 - 8:33 PM

file77fgefc55h5p06cl7ia.jpg
Gotabhaya Rajapakse(R) is frontrunner in the campaign for the November 16 election, even though his bid is widely seen as a front to get Mahinda(L), who was the country's leader from 2005 to 2015, back into power.
AFP

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka's election commission on Monday agreed to let the brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse stand in the country's presidential election, despite a string of corruption cases against him.

Gotabhaya Rajapakse is frontrunner in the campaign for the November 16 election, even though his bid is widely seen as a front to get Mahinda, who was the country's leader from 2005 to 2015, back into power.

The eldest of the Rajapakse brothers, Chamal, was a backup candidate in case Mr Gotabhaya was disqualified over his dual Sri Lanka-US nationality.

Mr Gotabhaya is facing several cases over corruption allegations and the validity of his Sri Lankan citizenship. He claims he renounced his US citizenship in April.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Rajapakse's main challenger is housing minister Sajith Premadasa, 52.

Mahinda Rajapakse is barred from contesting the election because of a two-term limit. His time in power was marked by the end of Sri Lanka's bloody civil war against ethnic Tamil rebels, and international concerns about alleged human rights violations by Sri Lankan troops.

Mahinda Rajapakse tried to become prime minister after a parliamentary election in August 2015 and ended up as the leader of the opposition.

Should his brother win, Mahinda has said he would become prime minister with greater powers conferred on that office in line with a constitutional amendment introduced over four years ago.

President Maithripala Sirisena had on Sunday made the surprise announcement that he will not seek a second term.

His Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will not enter a candidate in the race for the first time since the presidential system was introduced in 1978.

Some 16 million people are eligible to vote in the election.

AFP

Government & Economy

Duterte's latest ailment puts new spotlight on his health

Malaysia to boost economy in 2020 as Sino-US trade war drags on

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

German recession looms as industrial orders drop more than expected

Singapore seen narrowly dodging recession in Q3, MAS to ease: poll

First Hong Kongers appear in court for defying mask ban

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly