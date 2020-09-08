You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Striking trainee doctors return to work as South Korea battles second virus wave

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 11:35 AM

nz_skdoctor_080993.jpg
Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea returned to work on Tuesday after ending a more than two-week strike as the country continued to post three-digit rises in new daily coronavirus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Thousands of trainee doctors in South Korea returned to work on Tuesday after ending a more than two-week strike as the country continued to post three-digit rises in new daily coronavirus infections.

The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 136 new...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan ruling party launches race for Abe's successor

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

More firms setting up LNG desks in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

Bank of England chief economist warns against extending furlough programme

Australia employment eases again, weekly payroll data shows

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 11:53 AM
Consumer

Amazon bans sale of foreign seeds in the US

[SEATTLE] Amazon has banned the sale of foreign seeds to its customers in the United States, a move that comes after...

Sep 8, 2020 11:42 AM
Government & Economy

Japan ruling party launches race for Abe's successor

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party on Tuesday kicked off the race to pick Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor, with his...

Sep 8, 2020 11:33 AM
Government & Economy

Employment expectations for Q4 worsen among businesses in Singapore

EMPLOYMENT expectations among businesses in Singapore have taken a turn for the worse for the last quarter of this...

Sep 8, 2020 11:31 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume hits two-year high in Aug: SRX

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore hit a two-year high in August 2020, with an estimated 1,052...

Sep 8, 2020 11:26 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets edge back after rout, pound struggles

[HONG KONG] Asian markets ticked higher on Tuesday as investors edged back after last week's steep drops, brushing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Keppel Reit to issue S$150m 3.15% subordinated perps

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.