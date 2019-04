The quake struck at 13.01 pm (0501 GMT) at a depth of 19 kilometres in eastern Hualien.

[TAIPEI] A 6.1-magnitude underground earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the island's central weather bureau said, shaking buildings in the capital Taipei.

The quake struck at 13.01 pm (0501 GMT) at a depth of 19 kilometres in eastern Hualien. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

AFP