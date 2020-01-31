'Strong Budget' to support economy amid virus outbreak: Lawrence Wong

MINISTER for National Development and Second Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday that the government is looking at a "strong Budget for 2020" to provide support to the economy, given the impact from the Wuhan virus outbreak.

The Singapore Budget will be announced on Tuesday, Feb 18.

"There will be impact – let's be very clear about that. We are already seeing it, and you will see more impact to come. The government is monitoring this situation closely, in terms of the economic impact," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the Wuhan Coronavirus with Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong.

In his speech as guest-of-honour at the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) Spring Festival Lunch, Mr Wong noted that as was the case with the 2003 Sars outbreak, specific sectors of the economy will bear the brunt of the impact this time around - hospitality, tourism, and to some extent, retail, and food and beverage.

"Specific sectors will be impacted more so, but there will also be an overall impact on the economy. I am quite sure the Wuhan virus will have an impact on China's economy, it will have an impact on the global economy, and so surely, it will have an impact on Singapore as well.

"Even while we are doing all we can to take precautions to guard against the spread of the virus, and continuing to monitor the situation, we are at the same time, studying how best to support these affected sectors, and to also provide support for the overall economy. As we have said, we are studying this, we are looking at a strong Budget for 2020 – the Budget is coming very soon in February, please watch out for the Budget announcements. I think that is as much as I should say for now," he said.

In conclusion, Mr Wong said: "I don't think we should panic, we should not succumb to fear. Let's stay calm but keep our guard up and stay vigilant. The situation may get worse, the economic impact may be quite severe, but collectively, we can pull through the challenges ahead, and we can be sure that beyond these challenges, we can look forward to a brighter future for all of us in Singapore."