You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Students, staff in close contact with infected student tested negative for Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 10:36 PM

[SINGAPORE] All 39 students and 11 staff of East Spring Secondary School who were in contact with a Covid-19 infected student have tested negative, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Monday (June 29).

Mr Ong said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) knew about the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bias against women driven by people who think it doesn't exist: study

Gilead prices Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 per patient

Low-income seniors to get mobile data plans that cost as little as S$5 a month

EU trade chief Hogan drops out of WTO race

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to develop and run data-centre facilities with Keppel Corp units

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is to develop and operate data-centre facilities in Genting Lane under a joint...

Jun 29, 2020 10:14 PM
Consumer

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's US$1b beauty line

[NEW YORK] Coty said on Monday it would buy a 20 per cent stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup...

Jun 29, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed...

Jun 29, 2020 09:39 PM
Government & Economy

Bias against women driven by people who think it doesn't exist: study

[PARIS] Managers who believe gender discrimination is a thing of the past showed bias against women by suggesting a...

Jun 29, 2020 09:02 PM
Government & Economy

Gilead prices Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 per patient

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences has priced its Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 for a five-day treatment...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.