Students, staff in close contact with infected student tested negative for Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] All 39 students and 11 staff of East Spring Secondary School who were in contact with a Covid-19 infected student have tested negative, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Monday (June 29).
Mr Ong said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) knew about the...
