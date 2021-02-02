 Study shows variant spreading in Britain could become resistant to vaccines, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Study shows variant spreading in Britain could become resistant to vaccines

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 11:51 AM

af_britainvaccine_020221.jpg
A fast-spreading coronavirus variant first observed in the United Kingdom has gained a new mutation that could potentially make it harder to control with vaccines, Public Health England reported Monday. It is the latest evidence that the virus is undergoing a worrisome evolution worldwide.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] A fast-spreading coronavirus variant first observed in the United Kingdom has gained a new mutation that could potentially make it harder to control with vaccines, Public Health England reported Monday. It is the latest evidence that the virus is undergoing a worrisome evolution...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan to extend virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

Americans scramble for appointments for second Covid-19 vaccine dose

EU aims to boost vaccination rollout as variants spread

China state media celebrates top entrepreneurs. But not Jack Ma

Covid ICU deaths have plunged, but progress may be stalling: study

UK's Sunak to keep pledge not to raise key tax rates: FT

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to extend virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

[TOKYO] Japan's government is set to approve a month-long extension of its coronavirus state of emergency on Tuesday...

Feb 2, 2021 12:13 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rally again as optimism returns to markets

[HONG KONG] Equity markets rose again on Tuesday, extending the previous day's rally as investors got back in the...

Feb 2, 2021 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

AIA, China Strategic among bidders for Bank of East Asia's life insurance unit: sources

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong insurance giant AIA Group and China Strategic Holdings, an investment firm backed by...

Feb 2, 2021 11:59 AM
Life & Culture

Covid forces Orthodox Jews to seek new dating venues

[JERUSALEM] The advertisement posted on an app that lists meet-up spots for single Orthodox Jews might, before the...

Feb 2, 2021 11:45 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shaky iron market turns to Vale for final piece of supply puzzle

[RIO DE JANEIRO] With iron ore at a crossroads, investors turn to Brazilian producer Vale SA for the final piece of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia: Shares rise on tech-led Wall Street rebound; central bank policy meeting in focus

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.4%

Broker's take: Metro's possible department store exit may impact SPH Reit, FCT, says DBS

Covid ICU deaths have plunged, but progress may be stalling: study

Hong Kong: Stocks rally out of the blocks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for