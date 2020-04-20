You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Suspect dead after more than 10 killed in Canada rampage: police

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 6:29 AM

YM-gunman-200420.jpg
A 51-year-old gunman killed at least 10 people including a police officer during an overnight rampage across rural Nova Scotia, according to Canadian federal police who said the suspect was found dead following an hours-long manhunt.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] A 51-year-old gunman killed at least 10 people including a police officer during an overnight rampage across rural Nova Scotia, according to Canadian federal police who said the suspect was found dead following an hours-long manhunt.

"We don't have a final count," police spokesman Chris Weather told a news conference Sunday. "It's in excess of 10. It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know."

"The search for the suspect ended this morning. When the suspect was located. And I can confirm that he is deceased."

AFP

Government & Economy

Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

G-20 health ministers acknowledge health systems' vulnerability to pandemics: statement

New York says over peak, as Trump's lockdown exit plan draws fire

US coronavirus deaths top 40,000: Johns Hopkins

France nears 20,000 coronavirus deaths but situation 'improving'

More than 100,000 coronavirus infections in Latin America: AFP tally

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

[AMMAN] Jordan will delay public sector pay increases earmarked in the country's 2020 budget until the end of the...

Apr 20, 2020 07:08 AM
Technology

Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday: NYT

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming...

Apr 20, 2020 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES expects to finalise aid packages for companies in the...

Apr 20, 2020 06:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Russian banks to face 'challenging times', VTB chief tells RBC

[MOSCOW] The Russian banking sector is likely to face a tough second quarter, hit by economic consequences from the...

Apr 20, 2020 06:45 AM
Consumer

US lawmakers make push to assist local newspapers, broadcasters

[WASHINGTON] A bipartisan group of US lawmakers called on Sunday for expanding payroll assistance to struggling...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.