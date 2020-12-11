Sweden sets new daily Covid case record, says ICU beds not full

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[STOCKHOLM] Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record number of daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday, though it said it still has spare bed capacity in hospital intensive wards.
The Stockholm region, among the hardest hit, appealed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes