Sweden sets new daily Covid case record, says ICU beds not full

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 12:11 AM

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record number of daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday, though it said it still has spare bed capacity in hospital intensive wards.

The Stockholm region, among the hardest hit, appealed...

