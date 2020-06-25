You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Swedish expert who doubted face masks reconsiders their use

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 8:43 PM

ym-stockholm-250620.jpg
The scientist behind Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy said he's willing to reconsider using face masks, after previously seeing little benefit in them.
PHOTO: AFP

[STOCKHOLM] The scientist behind Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy said he's willing to reconsider using face masks, after previously seeing little benefit in them.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist and the architect of its hands-off response to the coronavirus pandemic, said there are situations in which it might be advisable for people to cover their mouths and noses.

Face masks are "possibly" to be recommended for people using public transport, Dr Tegnell said in an interview with Dagens Industri on Thursday. "We need to think about that more." But masks "definitely won't become an optimal solution in any way," he said.

Dr Tegnell has so far argued against the World Health Organization's recommendation to use face masks when social distancing is hard to do, with the justification that there's "very little scientific evidence" that they work. Instead, Dr Tegnell has warned that masks may give infected people a false sense of security and even encourage the kind of hand-to-face contact that can spread the disease.

The WHO updated its stance on masks earlier this month, encouraging people to wear them when social distancing isn't an option.

SEE ALSO

Bankers in Sweden reveal financial perks of ethical funding

The Swedish epidemiologist has repeatedly made international headlines since advising against a full lockdown. He's subsequently admitted that more restrictions might have been necessary, but refused to abandon his strategy. Meanwhile, Sweden has one of the world's highest Covid mortality rates.

On Wednesday, Dr Tegnell once again spoke out against severe lockdowns as an appropriate response to the virus. In a podcast on Swedish radio, he said he felt the "world had gone mad" in imposing such severe restrictions, despite the societal costs.

Instead of shuttering schools, shops and restaurants, Sweden left pretty much everything open. Citizens were encouraged to observe social distancing guidelines, but the strategy assumed Swedes would voluntarily alter their behavior without the need for laws.

In his comments to Dagens Industri, Dr Tegnell said Swedes should continue to observe social distancing guidelines, such as working from home if possible, and avoiding public transport.

"I think we will have to keep living a little differently for a good while," he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

Covid-19 case numbers expected to rise in coming weeks; community testing efforts expanded

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

WP unveils first four candidates, including Nicole Seah and Yee Jenn Jong

Philippine central bank unexpectedly cuts interest rates by 50 basis points

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 08:44 PM
Government & Economy

IMF warns markets at risk of correction after run-up

[WASHINGTON] Markets for stocks and other risky assets could suffer a second swoon if the coronavirus spreads more...

Jun 25, 2020 08:31 PM
Technology

Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid

[SINGAPORE] Nokia and Ericsson have been chosen as Singapore's main 5G network providers, telecom operators said,...

Jun 25, 2020 08:15 PM
Companies & Markets

TSH reopens two bar outlets, expects to report loss for HY2020

FOOD and beverage operator TSH Corporation said in a regulatory update on Thursday that it has reopened two out of...

Jun 25, 2020 08:06 PM
Banking & Finance

STT's first benchmark size SGD perpetual of the year gets sizzling reception

THE local bond market is opening up nicely with hot demand for the Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT) perpetual...

Jun 25, 2020 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to pump US$70m into fintech Axiata Digital's expansion plans

GREAT Eastern will make a US$70 million investment in Axiata Digital’s financial-services business to “participate...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.