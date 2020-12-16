You are here

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 11:49 PM

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled Switzerland a currency manipulator.

"Switzerland is confident that the US Treasury will carefully analyse the country's situation, taking due account of the specific characteristics of Switzerland and the Swiss economy," a spokeswoman for the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters said.

Switzerland did not engage in any manipulation of the Swiss franc, or seek to obtain any unfair competitive advantages for its economy, she added.

REUTERS

