Taiwan firms up AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, finds new UK variant

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 4:37 PM

Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca, the government said on Wednesday, adding that it had confirmed the island's first case of the new British variant of the disease.
Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under...

