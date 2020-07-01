You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan opens office to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China passes new security law

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 12:01 PM

rk_exchangeandservices_010720.jpg
Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new national security laws in the city, with a senior minister saying Taiwan would continue to support freedom and democracy in the Hong Kong.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TAIPEI] Taiwan opened an office on Wednesday to help people fleeing Hong Kong after China imposed new national security laws in the city, with a senior minister saying Taiwan would continue to support freedom and democracy in the Hong Kong.

The contentious law which came into force on Wednesday will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for the Asian financial hub.

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have won widespread and cross-party support in democratic and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, where the laws have been widely condemned. Some 200 Hong Kongers have already fled to the island since pro-democracy demonstrations began last year, rights groups say.

President Tsai Ing-wen in May became the first government leader anywhere to pledge measures to help Hong Kong people who leave due to what they see as tightening Chinese controls.

Speaking at the opening of the office in downtown Taipei, Chen Ming-tong, the head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, said the facility shows their determination to aid Hong Kongers.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary as national security law takes effect

"This is an important milestone for the government to further support democracy and freedom in Hong Kong," Mr Chen said.

Taiwan shares with the protesters a deep antipathy for Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Mr Chen warned Beijing was seeking to target people in other countries with the law.

"This not only targets residents in Hong Kong. It's also an order issued by the Celestial Empire to people all over the world," he added, referring to China's government.

The new laws will apply to permanent and non-permanent residents of Hong Kong.

Beijing denies stifling Hong Kong's freedoms and has condemned Taiwan's plans to help Hong Kongers.

Late Tuesday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the new law would "cut off the black hand" of Taiwan's meddling in Hong Kong.

The office opened on the sensitive anniversary of the return of Hong Kong, a former British colony, to Chinese rule in 1997.

Mr Chen declined to say how many people they expect to come, or how many applications they had received so far.

Taipei-based diplomatic sources have said they expect only the most radical and less well-off Hong Kongers to come to Taiwan, with most others preferring to go to Western countries like Canada, Britain and the United States.

Mr Chen's deputy, Chiu Chui-Cheng, said about two dozen people will work in the new office and that they had already received "many calls".

Those who come to Taiwan will need to do so legally, and the office has at least 20 hotlines to field enquiries, Mr Chiu added.

Necessary assistance will be given, including accommodation, he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore firms see more payment delays in Q2; retail and services post highest jumps

Japan could reimpose state of emergency in worst-case scenario: Suga

Australia to sharply increase defence spending with focus on Indo-Pacific

IMF sees Asia's pain persisting as virus curbs limit recovery

China's factory activity expands, but job losses quicken amid weak exports: Caixin PMI

US fatalities on rise with more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 12:11 PM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock eyes distressed property, private debt and equity

[LONDON] Jim Barry is in fighting spirits even as the ferocious market rebound drains his pool of cheap investable...

Jul 1, 2020 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore firms see more payment delays in Q2; retail and services post highest jumps

PAYMENT delays among firms in Singapore have risen for another quarter, with retail and services posting the highest...

Jul 1, 2020 11:40 AM
Life & Culture

New York attorney general announces US$19m settlement in Harvey Weinstein lawsuits

[LOS ANGELES] An agreement has been reached to settle for nearly US$19 million two sexual misconduct lawsuits on...

Jul 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Japan could reimpose state of emergency in worst-case scenario: Suga

[TOKYO] Japan is not in a situation now where it needs to declare another state of emergency over the coronavirus...

Jul 1, 2020 11:34 AM
Garage

TransferWise gets nod to offer investment services in UK

[BENGALURU] London-based money transfer startup TransferWise said on Tuesday that it had been granted permission by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.