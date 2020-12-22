You are here

Taiwan reports first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since April

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 4:09 PM

Taiwan on Tuesday reported its first locally transmitted case of Covid-19 since April 12, a friend of a New Zealand pilot who was confirmed to have been infected earlier this week, and is testing more than 100 contacts of the woman.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control...

