Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this week's meeting of a key World Health Organization (WHO) body due to Chinese pressure.
[TAIPEI] Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this week's meeting of a key World Health Organization (WHO) body due to Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this year.

