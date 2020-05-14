Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[TAIPEI] The World Health Organization (WHO) has "forgotten" its professionalism and neutrality in locking Taiwan out of the body for political reasons, Taiwan Vice-President Chen Chien-jen said on Thursday.
Taiwan says China and the WHO have conspired for political purposes to keep it...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes