Taiwan says WHO has 'forgotten' neutrality by barring island

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 5:33 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) has "forgotten" its professionalism and neutrality in locking Taiwan out of the body for political reasons, Taiwan Vice-President Chen Chien-jen said on Thursday.
[TAIPEI] The World Health Organization (WHO) has "forgotten" its professionalism and neutrality in locking Taiwan out of the body for political purposes, Taiwan Vice-President Chen Chien-jen said on Thursday.

Taiwan says China and the WHO have conspired for political purposes to keep it...

Taiwan says China and the WHO have conspired for political purposes to keep it...

