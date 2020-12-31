You are here

Taiwan to buy 10m doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201231_COVID_4388317.jpg
Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control in the community thanks to early and effective prevention and strict quarantine of all arrivals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Taipei

TAIWAN has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca, the government said on Wednesday, adding that it had confirmed the island's first case of the new British variant of the disease.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well...

