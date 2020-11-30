You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after Covid-19 spike

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 5:45 PM

yq-taiwanairport-30112020.jpg
Taiwan will stiffen entry requirements for all arrivals in Dec 2020.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPEI] Taiwan will restrict the number of Indonesian workers coming to the island from this week, following a spike in the number of coronavirus infections among migrant workers arriving from the southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday.

Taiwan is home to more than 250,000 migrant workers from Indonesia, which has the highest tally of virus infections and deaths in southeast Asia.

While early and effective prevention measures have helped the island keep the pandemic well under control, with no local transmission for more than 200 days, it has grappled with a steady increase in the number of imported cases.

More than 70 Indonesians coming to Taiwan to work, mostly as domestic helpers, have tested positive since the start of this month, government figures show, often while still in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said it would suspend entry of Indonesian workers from Dec 4 to Dec 17, and consider whether to resume entry from Dec 18, but limiting the number to half of what had been expected.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Subsequent measures will depend on the situation, it added.

Twenty of the 24 new cases reported on Monday came from Indonesia, Taiwan said. A total of 103 people are either in isolation or being treated in hospital for the disease in Taiwan at present.

From next month, Taiwan will stiffen entry requirements for all arrivals, requiring proof of negative tests from almost all of them, including Taiwanese nationals who previously did not have to furnish such evidence.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

Thailand tracking 200 people as infected returnees skip Covid-19 quarantine

Singapore opens tender for EV charging points at over 200 public car parks

Australia bushfire rips through heritage-listed island

UK urges EU to move on fish, with Brexit deal possible in days

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 05:37 PM
Stocks

STI ends the day down 1.75%, but chalks strongest monthly price gain since 2009

THE benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday down 1.75 per cent or 49.87 to close at 2,805.95.

Nov 30, 2020 05:22 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 44.88...

Nov 30, 2020 05:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

THE Singapore Shell Employees' Union (SSEU) has teamed up with Shell to set up a Joint Capability Council (JCC) that...

Nov 30, 2020 04:59 PM
Banking & Finance

GIC partners 3 organisations and initiatives on climate change management

GIC has become a signatory to three organisations and initiatives relating to climate change management, as part of...

Nov 30, 2020 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

TWO statutory boards in Singapore on Monday separately announced changes to their leadership.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Asia: Stocks fluctuate as virus cases offset vaccine roll-out hopes

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for