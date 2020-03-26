You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tales from the crypt: Washington cathedral digs up 5,000 respirator masks

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:48 AM

nz_washingtoncathedral_260338.jpg
With respirator face masks in short supply, the Washington National Cathedral dug deep underground to find its long forgotten stash - in its crypt.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] With respirator face masks in short supply, the Washington National Cathedral dug deep underground to find its long forgotten stash - in its crypt.

The massive Neo-Gothic cathedral in the US capital said Wednesday that 5,000 masks purchased more than a decade ago had been forgotten in its crypt level deep below its nine separate chapels.

As US health officials sounded the alarm over the shortage of masks during the coronavirus pandemic, some staff noticed the stockpile set aside for priests.

"The masks were purchased more than a decade ago following a previous health scare," the cathedral said in a statement.

"They were meant to allow clergy to provide pastoral care without putting their own health at risk."

SEE ALSO

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

It said that after checking to be certain they were still safe to use, 13 boxes containing 3,000 masks were being donated to Georgetown University Hospital, and nine more boxes with 2,000 masks were going to Children's National Hospital, both in Washington.

A few masks will be held on to for the cathedral clergy, just in case, it added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

Britons answer call for volunteer coronavirus force

Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

UK Parliament shuts early over coronavirus

Spain overtakes China with 3,434 virus deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] More than three billion people are living under lockdown measures to stem the spread...

Mar 26, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

[PARIS] The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the Covid-...

Mar 26, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Britons answer call for volunteer coronavirus force

[LONDON] Over 400,000 people signed up within 24 hours of a British government call for volunteers to help those...

Mar 26, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday intensified its guidelines for travellers returning home in a bid to curb the spread of...

Mar 26, 2020 06:58 AM
Life & Culture

Apocalypse delayed? 'Walking Dead' finale postponed by virus

[LOS ANGELES] When will this apocalypse finally be over?

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.