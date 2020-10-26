You are here

Tampines Mall, Ion Orchard and 313@Somerset visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 4:06 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[SINGAPORE] Tampines Mall, Ion Orchard and 313 @ Somerset were among several malls visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday night (Oct 26).

For 313 @ Somerset, a visit was recorded at the Go Noodle House eatery.

...

