You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tanzania court charges rights activist with money laundering

Wed, Dec 25, 2019 - 8:00 AM

[DAR ES SALAAM] A Tanzanian court charged rights activist Tito Magoti with money laundering and other offences after holding him in custody for four days, the organisation for which he works said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Kisuto court said Magoti and co-worker Theodory Giyan had been charged with leading organised crime, money laundering and possessing computer programmes designed for the purpose of committing crimes.

Both were being held in custody to await a January 7 hearing.

Magoti, of the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC), was arrested by plain-clothed officers who bundled him into an unmarked car on Friday, initially raising fears that he had been abducted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Although Dar es Salaam regional police commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed his arrest, family and friends were unable to contact him until Tuesday's court appearance.

SEE ALSO

Extradition of Russian bitcoin suspect to France delayed

A statement from the LHRC said the suspects were in good health but that Magoti appeared very tired.

They had been questioned about their relationship with fellow activists Maria Sarungi and Fatma Karume and with opposition politician Zitto Kabwe, the statement added.

"We are closely following the case and will provide legal representation," said the LRHC.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) both denounced what they said was the deteriorating human rights situation in Tanzania in statements in late October.

They argued that since President John Magufuli came to power at the end of 2015, his administration has stepped up repressive action against the country's news media, civil society and the opposition.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bloomberg's White House campaign used prison labour: report

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Morales claims US orchestrated 'coup' to tap Bolivia's lithium

A more upbeat scenario for Singapore job market

IMF calls for 'urgent' action by India amid slowdown

China in multi-prong blitz to boost economy in 2020

BREAKING

Dec 25, 2019 08:02 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg's White House campaign used prison labour: report

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg used prison labour to make calls for his campaign...

Dec 25, 2019 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

[CHENGDU] China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting...

Dec 25, 2019 07:14 AM
Life & Culture

US astronauts help track Santa's delivery route

[WASHINGTON] For decades, the Canadian and American defence agency Norad has provided updates on Santa Claus's...

Dec 25, 2019 07:10 AM
PHOTOS
Life & Culture

Tourism's gifts and woes for Santa and Sami homeland

[ROVANIEMI, Finland] In Finland's remote Lapland region, the Santa Claus Village amusement park is a snowy...

Dec 25, 2019 07:02 AM
Transport

Emirates airline says president to step down

[DUBAI] Tim Clark, president of Emirates, the Middle East's biggest carrier, will step down from his position after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly