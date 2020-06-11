Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore, developed with support from the Economic Development Board (EDB), to help local businesses with their Covid-19 recovery and build a future-ready workforce.

The centre will establish strategic partnerships and initiatives to contribute to the upskilling and reskilling of the Republic's workforce, and encourage digital literacy for seniors.

The IT services and consulting company will also invest around S$3 million over the next 12 months in hiring and training initiatives aimed at supporting Singapore's Smart Nation efforts, it said.

To support the new centre, TCS will offer up to 100 traineeships for local polytechnic and university graduates through the SGUnited Traineeships Programme. Trainees wil receive real-world learning experience and the opportunity to work on projects with TCS's clients.

The nine-month traineeships consist of courses in various formats, including webinars, assessments, and hackathons. They will focus on nine key aspects of cutting-edge technology: cloud adoption, UI/UX, legacy modernisation, cybersecurity, DevOps, the digital workplace, artificial/augmented intelligence, the Internet of Things, and digital interfaces.

These are critical focus areas for Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions, TCS said.

Well-performing trainees will be considered for open opportunities at TCS, the company added. The centre will continue to provide specialised skill enhancements for these trainees even after they are hired.

EDB managing director Chng Kai Fong said the launch of the digital acceleration centre would give university and polytechnic graduates in Singapore opportunities to build desirable digital skills, and enable businesses to adapt to the new operating environment amid the pandemic.

Aside from its upcoming centre, TCS currently runs several initiatives in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to equip professionals with competencies to excel in the technology industry.