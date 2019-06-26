You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tax us more, say US billionaires to presidential candidates

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nwy_newy_240619_3_2x.jpg
United States' most privileged heirs alongside entrepreneurs who have made spectacular fortunes in real estate, finance and Silicon Valley.
PHOTO: AFP

New York

THEY are an eclectic bunch - some of the United States' most privileged heirs alongside entrepreneurs who have made spectacular fortunes in real estate, finance and Silicon Valley.

But collectively, they are united on the need to tax more of the richest Americans' assets.

"Tax us more!" was the message on Monday from about 20 super-wealthy Americans who urged presidential candidates to back higher taxes on the wealthiest to confront climate change and other priorities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"America has a moral, ethical and economic responsibility to tax our wealth more," said the group, which included George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, descendants of Walt Disney and the owners of the Hyatt hotel chain.

"A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity, and strengthen our democratic freedoms. Instituting a wealth tax is in the interest of our republic."

The signers pointed out that fellow billionaire Warren Buffett has said that he is taxed at a lower rate than his secretary.

The letter alluded to support among Democratic presidential candidates for higher taxes on the super- wealthy, including Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.

"We are writing to call on all candidates for president, whether they are Republicans or Democrats, to support a moderate wealth tax on the fortunes of the richest one-tenth of the richest one per cent of Americans - on us," according to the letter, a copy of which was posted online on Monday.

"The next dollar of new tax revenue should come from the most financially fortunate, not from middle-income and lower-income Americans."

The letter noted broad bipartisan support for taxing the super- wealthy, saying "some ideas are too important for America to be part of only a few candidates' platforms".

It praised a proposal by Senator Elizabeth Warren that would raise taxes on those with more than US$50 million, a measure expected to affect the 75,000 wealthiest families.

She proposed a 2 per cent tax on assets of US$50 million or more, and a further 1 per cent on assets over US$1 billion. It is estimated to generate nearly US$3 trillion in tax revenue over 10 years.

The letter was signed by 18 people representing 11 families, plus one anonymous person. Many in the group have been associated with progressive initiatives on issues such as climate change and the growing wealth gap.

Of about 40 countries, the US is the sixth highest in terms of wealth concentration, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Taxing the super-wealthy "would slow the growing concentration of wealth that undermines the stability and integrity of our republic", the letter said.

"Today, major policies seldom come to pass without the prior support of wealthy elites or other wealthy interests. Division and dissatisfaction are exacerbated by inequality, leading to higher levels of distrust in democratic institutions - and worse."

However, the wealth tax is not embraced by all Democrats. Some have argued that it would be difficult to objectively assess the value of wealth such as artwork and jewels, or illiquid assets.

There are also concerns that such a tax is unconstitutional because the federal government is prohibited from taxing property, only income. AFP, BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening