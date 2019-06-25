You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Tax us more': US billionaires

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 12:17 AM

[NEW YORK] "Tax us more!" was the message on Monday from about 20 super-wealthy Americans who urged presidential candidates to back higher taxes on the wealthiest to confront climate change and other priorities.

"America has a moral, ethical and economic responsibility to tax our wealth more," said the group, which included George Soros, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, descendants of Walt Disney and the owners of the Hyatt hotel chain.

"A wealth tax could help address the climate crisis, improve the economy, improve health outcomes, fairly create opportunity, and strengthen our democratic freedoms. Instituting a wealth tax is in the interest of our republic."

Signers pointed out that fellow billionaire Warren Buffett has said he is taxed at a lower rate than his secretary.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The letter alluded to support among Democratic presidential candidates for higher taxes on the super-wealthy, including Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.

But the letter noted broad bipartisan support for taxing the super-wealthy, saying "some ideas are too important for America to be part of only a few candidates' platforms."

It praised a proposal by Senator Elizabeth Warren that would lift taxes on those with more than US$50 million in taxes, a measure expected to affect the 75,000 wealthiest families.

The letter was signed by 18 people representing 11 families, plus one anonymous person. Many in the group have been associated with progressive initiatives on issues such as climate change and the growing wealth gap.

Of about 40 countries, the United States is the sixth highest in terms of wealth concentration, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Taxing the super-wealthy "would slow the growing concentration of wealth that undermines the stability and integrity of our republic," the letter said.

"Today, major policies seldom come to pass without the prior support of wealthy elites or other wealthy interests. Division and dissatisfaction are exacerbated by inequality, leading to higher levels of distrust in democratic institutions-and worse."

AFP

Government & Economy

Foreign-based gambling sites blocked in Switzerland from July 1

Macron urges Trump to 'clarify his position' on EU

US Fed like a 'stubborn child': Trump

Swiss ready to retaliate against EU over stock market access

PODCAST: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit (Money Hacks, Ep 47)

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening