Tech inclusion will ensure that no one is left behind: analysts

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
@NatalieChoyBT

nz_skl_081222.jpg
The pace of digital revolution has picked up amid the Covid-19 havoc as disruptive technologies give rise to new business models and jobs in Singapore.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE pace of digital revolution has picked up amid the Covid-19 havoc as disruptive technologies give rise to new business models and jobs in Singapore.

But in the pursuit of new breakthroughs, it is important to ensure that sections of the workforce do not get left behind...

