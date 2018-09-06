Tech jobs with soft skills fastest-growing in Singapore, but talent shortage driving foreign hires: Linkedin

Jobs in technology that also require management and communication skills are growing the fastest in Singapore but the talent shortage is driving hiring from overseas, a Linkedin report revealed.

According to the report, the top five emerging jobs in Singapore are data scientist, cyber security specialist, user experience designer, head of digital and content specialist.

Linkedin analysed millions of unique, user-input job titles based on common job roles and counted the frequencies of job titles that were held in 2013. It then compared the results to job titles that were held in 2017.

Jobs in data science grew at a rate of 17 times, from 2013 to 2017. Jobs in cyber security grew at a rate of 5.5 times, while jobs in user experience design grew at 3.4 times.

Head of digital and content specialist jobs both grew at a rate of three times.

These roles might all be related to technology, but many require a hybrid set of complementary skills such as management and communication, Linkedin noted.

The report also showed that a significant portion of these jobs are held by talent from overseas.

Since 2017, 21.95 per cent of data scientists on Linkedin in Singapore are from India, followed by France at 13.82 per cent. For cyber security specialists, 19.35 per cent came from India, while 12.9 per cent are from Australia.

Meanwhile, workers from the United States took up 14.29 per cent of user experience designer roles, while 15.69 per cent of head of digital roles were held by people from Australia. Content specialist roles were 14.49 per cent taken up by talent from the United Kingdom.

Linkedin said that the rising demand for content has led to jobs such as content specialists, which were not so popular five years ago.

“This top emerging job is unique to Singapore, home to a number of regional headquarters for various organisations,” the firm said.

“With most content in English, organisations are looking to locals to fill content specialist roles, but also increasingly at international talent from the United Kingdom, Australia and India.”

Top skills for data scientist jobs include analytics, machine learning and big data. But Linkedin also said data scientists need to be able to communicate their insights creatively so that consumers can make sense of interesting data.

Besides the traditional skills of computer security and information security, top skills needed for cyber security specialists include management and consulting. Skills highlighted in the report for user experience designers include wireframing and banking.

For heads of digital, top skills that emerged include digital marketing, internet banking and communication. And for content specialists, digital production, sales enablement and content delivery are crucial skills.

“Digital competence, as we now know, is composed by a blend of hard and soft skills,” Feon Ang, vice president of Talent and Learning Solutions for Asia-Pacific.

“This competition for talent will only grow fiercer, so organisations need to build an adaptable workforce. Real-time understanding of the demand and supply of skills, talent pools and talent movement is the first step towards building talent intelligence at scale.”