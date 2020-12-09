You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Temasek hires former Ikea sustainability head as Robin Hu leaves role

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 12:31 PM

af_robin_091220.jpg
Temasek International's head of sustainability and stewardship group Robin Hu will leave his role at the end of this year, with some of his key functions taken over by Ikea's former chief sustainability officer Steve Howard.
PHOTO: TEMASEK.COM.SG

[SINGAPORE] Temasek International's head of sustainability and stewardship group Robin Hu will leave his role at the end of this year, with some of his key functions taken over by Ikea's former chief sustainability officer Steve Howard.

Mr Hu will take on a different position and remain part of the firm's senior leadership team, a Temasek spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without specifying what the new role would be.

He joined the Singapore state-owned investor in December 2016 and is currently a senior managing director. He was previously chief executive officer of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post when it was owned by Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok.

The move comes as investors around the world face increasing pressure to cut their carbon footprint and improve the sustainability of their investments. Temasek has a goal of halving the net carbon emissions attributable to its portfolio by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

The target only includes the direct impact of a company's own operations and its purchased energy, rather than the broader effects of their entire supply chain.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Howard will start on Jan 1, the spokesperson said.

During his tenure, Mr Hu oversaw Temasek's public affairs, institutional relations, foundations and endowments and its sustainability policy, while also serving as a director on some of the firm's portfolio companies.

Mr Howard headed up Ikea's sustainability efforts for several years until 2017 and is a co-founder of We Mean Business, a group of companies and advocacy groups trying to slash the net emissions of corporations.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 01:31 PM
Consumer

Amazon eyes potential US$100m investment in India's Apollo Pharmacy: ET

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc is considering a nearly US$100 million investment in India's pharmacy chain Apollo...

Dec 9, 2020 01:11 PM
Life & Culture

Fantastic beasts take over London's Natural History Museum

[LONDON] Fans of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts will already be familiar with nifflers, occamy and...

Dec 9, 2020 12:43 PM
Consumer

Blue Moon raises US$1.27b in Hong Kong IPO: sources

[HONG KONG] Chinese detergent maker Blue Moon Group Holdings will raise US$1.27 billion in its Hong Kong initial...

Dec 9, 2020 12:35 PM
Stocks

Asia: Markets boosted by fresh hopes for US stimulus

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rallied on Wednesday as investors cheered news that the White House had put forward a...

Dec 9, 2020 12:25 PM
SFF x Switch 2020
Banking & Finance

Singapore to pilot platform next year to speed up insurance claims: MAS

SINGAPORE is building a platform to speed up insurance claims, nudging the insurance sector to digitalise the claims...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Retail S-Reits can catch locals' outbound spend to offset tourists' absence

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infra Trust, SIA, SATS, Geo Energy, Hatten Land

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

China stocks face US$722b overhang as share lock-ups end

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for