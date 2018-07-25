Temasek to price 10-year US dollar bonds

TEMASEK Holdings plans to launch an offering of 10-year US-dollar denominated bonds under a US$20 billion guaranteed global medium term note programme, the Singapore government-owned investment firm announced on Wednesday.

The size of the deal was not disclosed.

The notes will be issued by Temasek Financial (I), a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek. Temasek, which has a triple-A credit rating, will guarantee the notes.

Net proceeds will be used by Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business.

The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. They are being offered in the United States under Rule 144A, and elsewhere in the world under Regulation S.