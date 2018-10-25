Temasek upsizes retail bond offer to meet demand

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TEMASEK Holdings has upsized its S$400 million bond offer by S$100 million following strong demand for its first retail bonds, with the extra allocation going to the public tranche.
The upsize option was exercised to enable all 53,282 valid retail applications to receive
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg