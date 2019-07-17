You are here

Ten dead, at least 10 feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 6:42 AM

Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed during heavy monsoon rains which lashed India's financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said, the second such tragedy in two weeks.
[MUMBAI] Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were feared trapped under rubble after a building collapsed during heavy monsoon rains which lashed India's financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said, the second such tragedy in two weeks.

Torrential downpours have swept away homes, triggered landslides and claimed at least 180 lives across South Asia.

"Ten dead bodies have been recovered and nine injured have been sent to hospital," disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble told AFP of the building collapse in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area.

"Rescue operations will continue till everyone stuck under the debris is rescued. Over ten people are still stuck inside."

Two teams from India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as local volunteers, the fire department and police scoured the rubble for survivors.

Volunteers could be seen recovering household items including furniture from the debris.

"The building collapse sounded like an earthquake and we rushed to the spot to check the loud noise," a local resident told Indian news channel NDTV.

Another resident said the building had 10 families living inside despite its dilapidated condition, while Syed Abdullah, who also lives in the area, said "there were four to five families" on the first floor.

"Three quarters of the building collapsed," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the victims' families, describing the incident as "anguishing".

Earlier this month, a wall collapsed in the city, killing 29 people.

Building collapses in Mumbai, home to 20 million people, are common during the monsoon season because rickety structures buckle under the weight of continuous rain.

AFP

