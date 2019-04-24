You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai anti-junta party leader faces possible disqualification

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 12:08 AM

doc751rreikdxxc6mdy4ph_doc74mshesvc5510jld7931.jpg
The youth-oriented Future Forward meanwhile became the third-most popular party in the country, garnering six million votes in the March 24 election thanks to the telegenic appeal of leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
EPA

[BANGKOK] The billionaire leader of an upstart anti-junta party which scooped up millions of votes in Thailand's disputed election last month faced fresh legal woes Tuesday after authorities accused him of illegally holding shares while running for office.

Last month's poll remains in dispute after a political party backed by the junta that has ruled Thailand since 2014 and its main rival both claimed victory.

The youth-oriented Future Forward meanwhile became the third-most popular party in the country, garnering six million votes in the March 24 election thanks to the telegenic appeal of leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

But legal assaults have trailed his success at the ballot box and could affect final results expected next month, with the Election Commission announcing Tuesday a fresh probe into the party chief for allegedly holding shares in a media company during the campaign.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The punishment could be a disqualification for Mr Thanathorn and members of his party, commission chief Jarungwit Pumma told AFP.

"The decision is still not clear at the moment," he added.

Mr Thanathorn, who is traveling in Europe, wrote on Facebook that he had been informed of the "unexpected situation" and will be rushing back to Thailand.

He has a week to respond to the complaint.

His deputy Piyabutr Saengkanokkul told reporters Monday that the shares in V-Luck Media had been legally transferred in January before Mr Thanathorn's run.

"This issue is not a problem whatsoever," he said.

But it could wind up in Thailand's Constitutional Court, which experts say is highly politicised body that last month ordered a ban on an anti-junta party linked to exiled premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

Mr Thanathorn has been hounded by cases and complaints since the election.

Earlier this month he was charged with sedition in a case dating back to 2015.

He is also being investigated under Thailand's Computer Crimes Act for criticising the country's military rulers in a Facebook Live discussion last year.

Future Forward joined a six-party anti-junta bloc after the election that said it had a majority in the lower house and the right to form a government.

AFP

Government & Economy

Malaysia says it is keen for more 'fair' deals with China

Euro zone governments worry over Italy's low growth - Eurogroup

Indian PM votes in general election, trumpets national security

Islamic State group claims Sri Lanka attacks: propaganda arm

Probe shows Sri Lanka attacks 'retaliation for Christchurch'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening