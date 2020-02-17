You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai army to transfer control of land after mass shooting

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:51 PM

doc79bv1e2f6dv6a4pj4xk_doc797l8mrntbt19kol3p8v.jpg
CCTV footage of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma holding a gun as he walks through the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Feb 9. He killed 29 people before being shot dead by commados,
PHOTO:AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's army agreed on Monday to transfer management control of 160,000 hectares of commercial land to the finance ministry in a drive to reform its business practices after a soldier went on a shooting spree over a property deal gone sour.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma killed 29 people and wounded 57 during a 19-hour rampage last week after he shot his commanding officer and relative in a business dispute. The 32-year-old soldier was then shot dead.

The incident cast a spotlight on the questionable involvement of soldiers in the army's commercial activities, in a country that has just emerged from direct military rule.

Army Chief General Apirat Kongsompong has vowed a major cleanup of the army's business activities, which generate an annual income of nearly one billion baht (S$44.5 million). They include golf courses, boxing arenas, horse racecourses, sports clubs, hotels and petrol stations.

"From now on the army will hand over various projects to the Treasury Department to consider how to proceed, based on its laws and regulations," said General Teerawat Boonyawat, Chief of Staff of the army.

SEE ALSO

Japan commercial land prices rise for first time in 10 years -govt survey

The transfer means the businesses' revenues will go directly to the state. Some of the earnings will go towards the welfare of army personnel.

"I cannot yet say how much profit the army businesses generate because we have to work on it," said Prasong Poontaneat, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry.

"We will bring on board professionals to make these businesses beneficial to soldiers' welfare and improve transparency," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thai economic growth slips to 5-year low, rate cuts likely

Slump in global goods trade to deepen with coronavirus, WTO says

1-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9 among 2 new coronavirus cases in S’pore

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

F&B trade show postponed on Covid-19 fears after initial plans to go ahead

Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economic growth slips to 5-year low, rate cuts likely

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy grew at its weakest pace in five years in 2019 as exports and public investments slowed...

Feb 17, 2020 09:07 PM
Government & Economy

Slump in global goods trade to deepen with coronavirus, WTO says

[LONDON] Global trade in goods will likely stay weak in coming months as disruptions from coronavirus in China...

Feb 17, 2020 08:28 PM
Government & Economy

1-year-old boy evacuated from Wuhan on Feb 9 among 2 new coronavirus cases in S’pore

[SINGAPORE] Two more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Singapore, bringing the total number to...

Feb 17, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has recently secured an effluent upgrading project for the Jiangsu Suzhou...

Feb 17, 2020 06:54 PM
Companies & Markets

5G call for proposal closes with 3 bids received: IMDA

THE bidding for 5G network licences closed on Monday with three submissions received, the Infocomm Media Development...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly