Thai authorities race to trace potential Covid-19 outbreak after four test positive

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bangkok
THAI authorities urged calm on Tuesday as they scramble to trace a potential Covid-19 outbreak after at least four women tested positive on returning from neighbouring Myanmar.
Since detecting the first case outside of China in January, Thailand has managed to keep Covid-19...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes