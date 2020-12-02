You are here

Thai authorities race to trace potential Covid-19 outbreak after four test positive

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAI authorities urged calm on Tuesday as they scramble to trace a potential Covid-19 outbreak after at least four women tested positive on returning from neighbouring Myanmar.

Since detecting the first case outside of China in January, Thailand has managed to keep Covid-19...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for