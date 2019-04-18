You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai baht’s slide fuels electronics sector rally

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 6:16 AM

BP_baht_180419_11.jpg
A slide in Thailand's baht is proving to be a fillip for the country's exporters of electronics parts.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BANGKOK] A slide in Thailand's baht is proving to be a fillip for the country's exporters of electronics parts.

The SET Electronic Components Index is up about 9 per cent so far in April, leading the 28 industry groups in the nation's stock market. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl is one of the top performers this month among the largest firms in emerging Asia's electrical parts sector, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

The rally follows a drop in the baht as political risk clouds the outlook for South-east Asia's second-largest economy. The 1.5 per cent retreat against the dollar in the past two months - a period spanning the run up to and disputed aftermath of the first election since a 2014 coup - is the worst.

"The weaker baht is a rare bright spot for Thai suppliers of electronics parts," said Naree Apisawaittkan, an analyst at Phillip Securities (Thailand) Pcl in Bangkok. "It helps to mitigate some of the impact of the global demand slowdown and US-China trade dispute."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Politics aside, seasonal factors could sap the baht in the second quarter as the current-account balance tends to deteriorate in April through June, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

"Optimism about the prospect of an eventual resolution of US-China trade tension has also bolstered sentiment toward the electronics parts sector," said Sittichai Duangrattanachaya, an investment strategist at SCB Securities Co in Bangkok.

At the same time, the earnings outlook for many of the companies in the industry is weak because global demand is subdued, Mr Sittichai said.

The 10-member SET Electronic Components Index is poised for its biggest monthly advance this month since July. It's now trading at about 15 times times blended forward 12-month earnings, compared with an average of 13.7 in the past five years.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening