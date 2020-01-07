You are here

Thai Cabinet approves 260b baht of loan measures to help smaller firms

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 8:58 PM

Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday approved loan measures worth 260 billion baht (S$11.6 billion) to help small and medium-size companies, affected by weak exports amid global trade tensions and a strong currency, a finance ministry official said.
Bloomberg

That includes soft loans worth 195 billion baht and 65 billion baht in loan guarantees to be arranged by state banks, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the finance ministry's fiscal policy office, told a briefing.

The government also offers tax breaks and fee reductions to help SMEs in debt restructuring, he said.

Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, relies on exports, which have been hit by the US-Sino trade war. Strength in the baht, which rose nearly 9 per cent against the US dollar in 2019, has added to the pressure.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Thai shipping association said exports might contract 5 per cent this year if the baht gained more than forecast against the US dollar.

