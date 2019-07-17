You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai central bank says cutting policy rate may not have much impact

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 11:53 AM

BP_Bank of Thailand_170719_66.jpg
Thailand's real interest rates are low compared with those of its regional peers, so cutting the benchmark rate may not have much impact, the central bank said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's real interest rates are low compared with those of its regional peers, so cutting the benchmark rate may not have much impact, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank also said in a statement that it is worried about a strong baht and is closely monitoring it.

The baht traded at 30.90 per US dollar at 0306 GMT. It has gained 5.4 per cent against the greenback this year, making it the top performer in Asia.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust DPU up 1.9% to 2.2 S cents for Q2

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BP_Go-Jek_170719_62.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Garage

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly