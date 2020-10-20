You are here

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

Tue, Oct 20, 2020

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy faces severe shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery is expected to take at least two years to get back to pre-pandemic levels, the country's new central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Economic problems can be solved but it will take time as there are "no magic bullets", Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a briefing.

The country had a strong external position to withstand any shocks, said Mr Sethaput, who took office this month.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy could contract a record 7.8 per cent this year, with the important tourism sector badly hit, the central bank has predicted.

